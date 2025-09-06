Warning of 'severe gales' for South

Image: MetService

Forecasters are warning of "severe gales" in Dunedin and Clutha tonight and tomorrow as a front barrels into the South.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch covering 7pm tonight to 10am tomorrow.

"An area of low pressure and an associated front affects the South Island this evening and Sunday morning, bringing a risk of severe west to southwest gales."

The watch covers Dunedin, Clutha and coastal parts of Southland along with Stewart Island.

"West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places."

Strong westerly winds which may approach severe gale are also forecast for the Canterbury high country.

Some Air New Zealand passengers were stranded in Wellington, after wild weather cancelled dozens of flights on Friday night.

Thunderstorms lashed the region, with strong winds closing parts of State Highway 2.

An airline spokesperson said the weather cancelled 28 flights in the capital.

"Impacted customers have been rebooked on the next available service, with the majority travelling today."

Wellington Airport (file photo). Photo: RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

An RNZ staffer on a flight from Queenstown that landed about 5.30pm said passengers were visibly relieved to touch down safely.

"The cabin was very quiet as the plane came in to land and then many people clapped and cheered."

They said the wind was already so strong at that point they could barely walk with their bags to their car.

MetService had earlier forecast strong winds up to 120km/h for the Wellington area.

No watches or warnings were in place for the capital on Saturday.

A heavy rain watch was in for the eastern Bay of Plenty ranges between 9am and 3pm.

Overnight there was expected to be strong winds across the Canterbury High Country.

Snow warnings were in place at Arthur's Pass and Lewis Pass. Further south, road snow warnings were also in place for Milford Road (SH94) and Crown Range Road.

From Saturday evening, strong winds were expected in southern Fiordland, Stewart Island and coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.

- Allied Media/RNZ