Brighton primed for pump track

Hanging out for a pump track at the Brighton Domain are (from top) Baily Jenkinson, 12, and brothers Malachi, 12, and Zach Turner, 9. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Residents are rolling together to shape a fun place for skills, smiles and wheels.

Work is progressing on community-led plans to develop a pump track for Brighton Domain.

Brighton pump track steering committee member Shane Turner said his sons Malachi and Zach inspired the idea about four years ago.

"I had to travel all around Dunedin to find pump tracks and I got sick of that."

Walking through Brighton Domain, he decided it would be a great place for a pump track and earlier this year he ran a survey to gain feedback.

"I put the feelers out to the community, firstly, how do you feel about a pump track, two, what do you think of the domain and three, these are the sort of identified potential areas in the domain that we could put it."

More than 100 people responded, showing broad support.

A spot between the carpark and playground was highlighted as a good option and survey comments included it would create a focal point, bring children together and improve safety by keeping them away from nearby roads.

The initiative secured approval from the Saddle Hill Community Board and the Greater Green Island Community Network which, as a charitable trust, worked with the Dunedin City Council to reach an agreement.

Dunedin City Council group manager parks and recreation Heath Ellis said the council has endorsed the community’s plan to build a new pump track, and it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Greater Green Island Community Network to allow the project to proceed. The agreement sets out requirements for each party, including that the community group will cover all construction costs.

The group will handle maintenance and repairs for the first three years after opening, after which the council will take over.

The council must approve the design and confirm funding is in place before work at the domain can begin.

"This approach has been successful before, with the development of the Portobello Domain pump track and we are pleased to see the Brighton community now taking on their own project," Mr Ellis said.

Mr Turner said the challenge now is to reach the funding target of just over $121,000 to install the track. Fundraising has begun, with about $2500 raised to date.

"It is going to provide a lot of joy for a lot of kids."

To give, visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Brighton pump track.

