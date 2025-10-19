Year of wins marked by concert

St Kilda Brass members enjoyed great success at the Brass Band National Championships in July — the band will present its final concert of the year next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a very successful year, St Kilda Brass will present its final concert for 2025 next week.

The band is riding high after winning six trophies and taking away the B Grade championship at the National Brass Band Contest in Christchurch in July.

The final St Kilda Brass concert for this year, a "Family and Friends" showcase, will be held next Thursday, October 23, from 7.30pm at the Salvation Army Hall, Princes St.

A band spokesperson said the concert would feature an attractive programme of arrangements and showcase band members in solos and duets.

Conducted by Peter Adams, the programme includes some well-known hits of the 1960s, including Eleanor Rigby, Born Free and Stranger on the Shore. Percussion will come to the fore in the exciting Wall of Sound by Paul Lovatt Cooper and seven soloists will feature in Philip Harper’s Nordic Polska.

The concert will also feature some annual band awards, and a preliminary overview of activities in 2026 — the band’s 125th anniversary year.

