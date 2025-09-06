Family share new photo after Dunedin mum's appeal for missing daughter

Police do not suspect foul play in Te Anihana Pomana's disappearance. Photo: Supplied / Police

Family of a woman missing for more than two weeks have shared a new photo of her, a day after appealing for her to return home.

Te Anihana Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City about 5.06am on 21 August, leaving all her belongings at the hotel. CCTV footage showed her last known movements.

She was dressed in all white and Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said she appeared to be "confused", before she disappeared.

On Friday, her mother Dunedin woman Catherine Anderson made a public plea for her daughter to come home.

"Te Anihana is a much-loved daughter, auntie, sister, friend and mokopuna," she said, "As a mother, I'm appealling to anyone who has seen her to come forward.

"Te Anihana, if you see this, we all love you and miss you, and want to know you're okay."

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said nothing suggested foul play, but the length of time Pomana had been missing and the fact she left all her possessions was worrying.

"We just do not know what's happened to her."

Pomana is of thin build, about 1.54m tall, with curly black hair and tattoos.

Pomana's last known movements

It's believed she moved between hostels, hotels and bedsits in early August.

Early August - Pomana travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch with her father.

2 August - She arrived in Auckland, was treated at Middlemore Hospital for existing injuries and later discharged.

18 August - Pomana checked into SkyCity Hotel in Central Auckland at 11.11pm.

20 August - She was seen on CCTV, boarding WX1 bus from Hobson St at 6.37pm. Police believed she travelled to Lincoln Rd in Henderson, then returned to city.

21 August - There was a confirmed sighting on CCTV of Pomana leaving Sky City at 5.06am, when she left all her belongings behind.

The last confirmed sighting was on Victoria St West that day at 5.16am.

29 August - Police released CCTV of her last known movements.

5 September - Pomana's mother and police issue an appeal for information about her location.