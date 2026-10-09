A 60-year-old Christchurch man has been charged in relation to the disappearance and death of Braydon Hepworth.

The charges relate to the concealment of the 21-year-old's body and making a false statement.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday morning.

Police found a body during a search of a Hereford Street property on Thursday.

The last confirmed sighting of Hepworth was on 3 September at Linwood Z Energy service station.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said a significant police operation was involved in finding Hepworth.

The last confirmed sighting of Braydon was on September 3 at a service station in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

"This is a devastating outcome for his family, and our hearts go out to them. We are providing them with support at this extremely difficult time," he said.

"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, there is a small comfort in being able to bring him home."

Hepworth's mother Char Huntley earlier begged anyone who knew anything about her son's disappearance to "speak up".

"Someone knows something," she wrote in a post on Facebook. "Remain anonymous if you need but let me get my son back. "Our family is broken with not knowing what happened to him."