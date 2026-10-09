Two people are dead, two more are seriously injured and a 58-year-old man is facing multiple charges following “serious incident” in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called to an address on Olliviers Road, in the suburb of Phillipstown, at about 12.50am.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton said two people died at the scene while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 58-year-old man will face two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder and one for wounding with intent.

Police earlier said two people had been taken into custody following the incident.

A neighbour said it sounded like an argument broke out at the east Christchurch house.

He said the street was rowdier than usual.

"It sounded like it was a bit of a party going on, someone was pissed off or whatever. I heard a little bit yelling and doors constantly being slammed, banging on cars.

"I feel a bit shocked, but times are tough. Drugs are always an issue."

Police wanted to reassure the public that there is no risk to their safety.

"Residents should expect an increased police presence in the coming days and appreciate their co-operation as scene examinations continue,” Det Insp Murton said.

Det Insp Murton is asking anyone who may have seen anything, or may have CCTV of the area, to contact 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

The man charged will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, October 12.