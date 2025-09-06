Otago Spirit lock in home semi with thumping win

The Otago Spirit have locked in a home Farah Palmer Cup semifinal.

They thumped the Taranaki Whio 77-12 to go unbeaten through the Championship round robin phase.

The Spirit led 39-5 at halftime in windy conditions at Tahuna Park this afternoon. They charged ahead to pile on the points in the second half.

The Spirit finished top of the table with five wins for the season. They will play the fourth place team, either North Harbour or Tasman depending on the result of their game tomorrow

In the other Championship game, Northland booked second spot after a 22-13 win against the Wellington Pride.

Northland and Wellington will meet in the other semifinal next weekend.

Full report in Monday’s Otago Daily Times. - Allied Media