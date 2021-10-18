Truck carrying golf carts crashes, knocks out power in North Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the crash happened on Oxford Rd in Fernside about 9.50am on Monday.
The truck was carrying a number of golf carts and towing a rally car that appears to have been severely damaged.
They could not say if anybody had been injured. St John has been approached for comment.
A police spokesperson said it appears power lines in the area are down.
Mainpower has indicated about 50 nearby homes were without power.