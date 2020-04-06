Art and Craft Covid Club

Nicky May is a tutor at The Drawing Room in Sydenham - she is going to share some fun art and craft activities for kids and adults during the lockdown.

Easter Pom Pom Chick

For these you'll need any spare bits of wool or thread and string. You can even use long bits of dried grasses or fine wires - basically anything you can wind easily.

Next you cut yourself two sizes of circle from some card. The first - 7cm in diameter and the second 5cm in diameter. But you can do bigger if you like and grade the sizes up.

You need two of each sized circle then cut a hole in the middle of all.

Holding the two same-sized circles together, begin to wind small amounts of different wool round the two circle.s Keep the two large together and two small together.

If you want a certain colour in the middle of the pom pom, this needs to be wound around first. Then add colours as you like.

When the central hole has enclosed so much so that you can't pass through more thread it's ready to make into a pom pom.

With scissors cut the edge of the circle until you see the two bits of card then slide your scissors in-between and cut all the way around. Next get some spare string or wool and get in-between the two cards and tie tightly. Tear the two cards and gently remove.

You have your pom pom! You can connect them by tying together the strings.

You can trim your pom pom with scissors to create more shape for the chick's head or body.

Lastly I added a small beak from fabric cut offs and I cut out two card or paper eyes. You could use buttons or anything you like.

Here's your chick ready to perch or be hung ready for Easter.