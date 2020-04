Two weeks into the lockdown, here's what things looked like on day 14.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Rauora Park, central Christchurch.

Rubbish bin overflowing with household rubbish near the Waimairi beach surf club, New Brighton.

Basketball courts at New Brighton.

New Brighton Beachside Playground.

Cyclists on Main Rd, Redcliffs.

Main Rd, Mt Pleasant.

Expansion work has halted at the Hornby Working Men's Club, originally planned for completion late this year.

Taking the dogs out for a walk on Steadman Rd, Broomfield.

Artwork on Fairview St, Somerfield.

Putting the bins out on Fairview St, Somerfield.