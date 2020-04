Here's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 20 of the lockdown.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

cyclists.jpg Riders at speed on the Quarryman's Trail - the Sparks Rd cycleway.

ethan-gerken.jpg Ethan Gerken takes his dog Ruby for a walk down Murmont St in Bishopdale.

img_1396.jpg Picking up an overturned wheelie bin from the gutter on Rex St, Riccarton.

jess1.jpg Spreydon resident Roberston-Wright off to restock her groceries.

jess2.jpg Harriet Beaven cycles through Spreydon to get her daily dose of exercise.

matt1.jpg Venkat and Vani Pulakanam rugged up and out for a walk on Sayers Crescent, Ilam.

matt2.jpg Mike Kean, Harriet Kean and Otis Kean having some family fun on Sayers Cres, Ilam.

nathan-conner.jpg Nathan Conner goes for a leisurely bike ride on Clotilda Pl in Bishopdale.

screen-shot-2020-04-15-at-11.15.jpg Enjoying the sun while it lasts on Matipo St, Riccarton.