Day 4 of the lockdown and starnews.co.nz is out capturing on camera what is happening in Christchurch.

For our readers' information all photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

The photos are proving extremely popular, giving a window into what is happening across the city as we live in our bubbles.

Marine Parade, New Brighton. The lockdown is a good chance to catch up on DIY jobs.

They're off and racing on Beach Rd, North New Brighton.

Streetscape work to improve Marine Parade is on hold.

Pretty in pink on Cashel St.

New Brighton beach.

One of four surfers at Waimairi Beach defying the conditions.

Resupply run on Main Rd, Redcliffs.

Getting exercise and practising their balancing skills on Main Rd, Redcliffs.

Taggers have hit the Woolston Borough monument on Ferry Rd.

Gerald St, the main thoroughfare in Lincoln, a cyclist's paradise.