Day 5 of the lockdown has been a wet one - here's how it looked through the lens in Christchurch.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Braving the rain on Wilsons Rd, St Martins.

Keep your social distancing up.

Margaret Mahy Family Playground is now fenced off.

Tuckers Rd, Northcote.

V-Mart Church Corner.

China Town Market and Sunson Asian Supermarket, Church Corner.

Courier Post vans heading out from their base near the airport.

Like most airports around the world, these planes parked up at Christchurch Airport aren't going anywhere.

Memorial Ave, Burnside.

