Here's how day 7 of the lockdown looked through the lens in Christchurch.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

A covid-19 PPE compliant gnome outside Strawberry Fare on Bealey Ave.

A happy postie delivering mail on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei.

Out for a walk on Buchanans Rd, Hei Hei.

Enjoying the sun on Innes Rd, Mairehau.

Keeping up the exercise on Rutland St, St Albans.

Busy Pak 'n Save car park at The Hub.

Redevelopment work on hold at the Hornby Working Men's Club, previously due to be completed in late 2020.

Nature starting to take over at Tower Junction.