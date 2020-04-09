Thursday, 9 April 2020

Hooty and the fairy houses

    1. Star News
    2. Life in a Bubble

    Jamie and her family wanted to brighten your day with a message from their lockdown day....

    "Whilst out on this mornings walk we released one of our friends into the wild and found a couple of trees to hang the kids fairy houses. Dylan and Lilly did such a great job making them. Hopefully when lockdown is over you can take a trip out to Bottle Lake Forest Park and be lucky enough to find wee 'Hooty' and say hi.

    Hope you're all well
    'Kia kaha' everyone!"

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg