Hooty and the fairy houses

Jamie and her family wanted to brighten your day with a message from their lockdown day....

"Whilst out on this mornings walk we released one of our friends into the wild and found a couple of trees to hang the kids fairy houses. Dylan and Lilly did such a great job making them. Hopefully when lockdown is over you can take a trip out to Bottle Lake Forest Park and be lucky enough to find wee 'Hooty' and say hi.

Hope you're all well

'Kia kaha' everyone!"