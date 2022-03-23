Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Can you beat it? NZ car clocks up two million kilometres

    Graeme Hebley bought the Corolla in 2000. It had only done 80,000 km at that point. Photo: Bevan Conley / NZH
    Graeme Hebley bought the Corolla in 2000. It had only done 80,000 km at that point. Photo: Bevan Conley / NZH
    Graeme Hebley and his 1993 Toyota Corolla have just surpassed a very significant milestone over the last few weeks.

    A newspaper delivery contractor since the 1960s, Hebley's Corolla ticked over the two million kilometre mark earlier in the month.

    Hebley, who lives in Upper Hutt, drives from Wellington up to New Plymouth and back six days a week for his job, which includes delivering the Whanganui Chronicle.

    His connection to Whanganui is through Guthrie's Auto Care, which has serviced his Corolla every two weeks for the last 22 years.

    Hebley averages around 5000km per week, hence why he gets it serviced every fortnight.

    "I broke down one morning in one of my vans. I rang John Sherman from Guthrie's and he came out and helped me. I have been getting all of my servicing done since then."

    Guthrie's Auto Cares Paul Rod (left) and John Sherman with Graeme Hebley's 1994 Toyota Corolla. Photo: Bevan Conley
    Guthrie's Auto Cares Paul Rod (left) and John Sherman with Graeme Hebley's 1994 Toyota Corolla. Photo: Bevan Conley
    Hebley got the 1993 Toyota Corolla in 2000; it had only done 80,000 kilometres at that point.

    "Apparently it was used to deliver chippies in Tokyo before I got it."

    Besides general and frequent servicing, there hasn't been a whole lot of changes made to the Toyota.

    The cambelt has been replaced almost 20 times and wheel bearings changed, but besides that the car is basically original.

    "It still has the original engine and transmission," said Guthrie's John Sherman.

    "If I hadn't worked on it, I wouldn't believe it. I wouldn't believe it could do two million without something going wrong. It's only because I know that I believe it. Otherwise, I wouldn't."

     

    NZ Herald

     

