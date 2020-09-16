Community gets behind Canty A&P Association, raises $100k

Photo: North Canterbury News

The Canterbury A&P Association’s future is looking more secure thanks to generous support from the community.

Nearly $100,000 has been raised by the association’s Show Saviour campaign, launched after the committee made the Covid-19-related decision to cancel the 2020 New Zealand Agricultural Show.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and encouragement shown for the campaign,” event director Geoff Bone said.

“I know for many it was hard to comprehend why a decision had to be taken so early, but for an association with such a fragile history, progressing was a risk we just could not take.

“The love shown by our community has shown that preserving the future was the right call to make.”

While the show has been cancelled, the various section committees are planning their own events, including the dog trials (held last month), equestrian, shearing, the boar competition, the beef and dairy cattle and junior stock judging, alpaca and New Zealand aromatic wine competitions.

While these events will be closed to the public, the association is working with ChristchurchNZ to bring the Hazlett Farmyard to central Christchurch on Show Day, November 13, to allow city folk to get up close to farm animals.

“The Hazlett Farmyard is one of the highlights for our urban visitors, giving them a chance to get a hands-on experience with farmyard animals and learn from those who work with them daily,

“It was only right that if we were looking to put on events for our exhibitor community, that we looked to do a little something for our visitors, too.”

- North Canterbury News