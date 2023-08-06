Deluxe tool shed for a worthy cause

Taking a peek at the deluxe tool shed they constructed are Skillsec Building Boost participants (from top) Kingsley Owen, Kaleb Warner and Suzanna Kitto. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A deluxe tool shed built by people taking part in a construction pilot programme is being offered to a worthy cause.

Skillsec’s Building Boost programme, a partnership between Skillsec, Workforce Central Dunedin and the Ministry of Social Development, enabled people on jobseeker benefits to learn trade skills over 10 weeks.

Tutor Moe Makasini said the people taking part were able to get hands-on experience building a tool shed with a difference.

More than a basic shed, this deluxe version included double-glazed windows with a stained window trim, lighting and power, panelling, laminated flooring and exterior cladding.

As well as practical experience of construction skills, including building, roofing, flooring, electrical and painting, the group also learned about planning, health and safety and good awareness on a construction site.

"Just being competent and confident in what they are doing," Mr Makasini said.

After the ten weeks, each participant was then placed at a Dunedin business for a month’s work experience.

Another aspect of the course was making friends and learning life skills, he said.

From not knowing each other to begin with, they came together as friends and learned to work as a team.

"In here, they were a team ... they came together as a team."

Participant Kingsley Owen said he had had a great time and enjoyed learning to work in a team.

Being able to learn new skills, including handling power tools, enabled him to feel more confident and comfortable in different environments.

His work experience at a garden design business allowed him to explore not only gardening but also to try his hand at a range of tasks including fencing, boxing, painting and even installing plasterboard.

Participant Suzanna Kitto said she had enjoyed learning new skills during the programme.

"We learned heaps, but I feel like we all got along really well.

"We got treated like we were adults."

As the only woman on the programme, she had been worried it might have been a bit intimidating, but instead she felt she had made new friends and built up her confidence.

Participant Kaleb Warner said he had enjoyed being able to work in a team and learn new skills.

"Overall, I had a great time."

Mr Makasini said all seven of the participants in the pilot scheme were now either working in Dunedin businesses or moving on to further education.

Now the pilot programme is successfully concluded, the organisation is evaluating and looking at how to proceed for future iterations of the programme.

In the meantime, the shed built by the participants is being offered to local organisations, such as schools or community groups.

The shed, which measures about 1.9m x 2.5m, will be delivered for free in the local Dunedin area.

Organisations interested in the shed can email office@skillsec.co.nz to make an application.

By Simon Henderson