Jacinda Ardern reveals who's been making Neve's lunches

Clarke Gayford has been looking after his daughter Neve's lunches amid Jacinda's campaign. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is juggling being a mum with leading the country - but she's reminded us again that "it takes a village" when it comes to raising her daughter Neve.

The PM shared a snap of Neve's lunchbox on her Facebook and Instagram pages this morning, revealing that it was her partner Clarke who had packed their daughter's lunch.

"Clarke was up early this morning. When I came out to the kitchen I found this - a lunch box he labelled for Neve with it all packed and ready," Ardern wrote.

"While I've been off campaigning, he's been parenting (with a helping hand from my mum when he is working too.)

"This is just an appreciation post I guess. It takes a village, and I have a wonderful one."

Clarke had packed lunch in a container labelled with Neve's full name, Neve Te Aroha.

Throughout her campaign travels, the Prime Minister has her family to thank for keeping her fed - whether it's her mum packing her toast for a roadie to Taupō or Clarke making her cups of tea.

"I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness."