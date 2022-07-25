Refuge fundraiser proves popular

Christchurch resident Maeve Cleary hunts for bargains at a pop-up sale for Women’s Refuge in Dunedin on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Student fundraisers were thrilled there was a thrifty line around the block to support Women’s Refuge by buying designer clothes on the weekend.

Law student and Te Whare Pounamu Dunedin Women's Refuge fundraising committee co-co-ordinator Caccia Armstrong said it was her third year being involved in the fundraising event, which ran from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.

The pop-up shop was a success and it felt good to be one of the student volunteers doing something to help Women’s Refuge.

The event was made possible by Otago Polytechnic, which had assisted by providing clothing racks, and the local businesses which had donated clothes.

People had responded well to the event and there had been a queue reaching around the corner as shoppers waited for the doors to open.

Everyone had been nice, even when there was a chaotic eftpos outage that left bargain-hunters waiting to pay for their finds.

The extra stock left over from the sale would be donated to Women’s Refuge, Armstrong said.