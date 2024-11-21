Bryan Adams adds second Christchurch show to tour

Award-winning Canadian rock musician Bryan Adams has added another Christchurch show to his So Happy It Hurts tour in January.

After his February 1 concert at Wolfbrook Arena sold out, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced he will now play a second show at the venue the day before on Friday, January 31.

Early access tickets via Frontier Members will be available from 11am on Friday, November 22, while general admission will go on sale from Monday, November 25.

Adams will be joined on the tour by special guest, English singer/songwriter James Arthur.

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.co.nz.

BRYAN ADAMS - SO HAPPY IT HURTS TOUR + James Arthur

January 31

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

February 1 (sold out)

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

February 4

Spark Arena, Auckland