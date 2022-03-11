Chris Rock announces Chch Arena show

United States comedian Chris Rock will stop off in Christchurch on his 2022 Ego Death World Tour in August.

The film star is set to perform at Christchurch Arena on Monday, August 8, before heading to Australia, where he has five shows scheduled.

Rock's 2022 New Zealand tour dates are:

Auckland, Spark Arena - Sunday, August 7

Christchurch, Christchurch Arena - Monday, August 8

Tickets to the New Zealand shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 18.