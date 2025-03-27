Monster truck mayhem at Hot Wheels show

Has your child ever yearned to watch their Hot Wheels cars come to life in front of their very eyes?

Come September, Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will be transformed into a monster truck arena featuring childhood staples such as the well-loved Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bigfoot, Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark and Race Ace.

After success in North America, Europe and Australia, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will make its only South Island stop in Dunedin on September 20.

The show will feature glowing trucks, giant wheels and gravity-defying stunts.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Paul Doorn celebrates the news that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be driving into Forsyth Barr Stadium in September. Photo: Linda Robertson

Dunedin Venues chief executive Paul Doorn said they were incredibly excited to have the monster trucks in the city.

"This thrilling event will deliver unforgettable entertainment, while also showcasing the versatility and world-class capabilities of Forsyth Barr Stadium."

TEG Group chief executive Geoff Jones said bringing Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to New Zealand had been a longtime goal.

"New Zealand has a strong history of supporting international touring acts, and we hope the crowds come out to support this family-focused theatrical spectacular."

Tickets, which will go on sale on April 1, start at $45, with special family ticket pricing available in all categories.

— APL