Christchurch gigs planned to cap off band's big national winter tour

The Jordan Luck Band will cap off their biggest NZ tour in more than a decade with two shows in Christchurch in September.

The band announced their Jordan Luck Band - Whatever Happened? tour schedule today, saying their set list will also be packed with classic Exponents hits.

The winter road trip will take in 28 shows over 13 weeks from June to September.

They will be supported by Auckland act ‘Ekko Park’, who recently released their acclaimed third album ‘Horizon’.

Tour dates:

Sept 3 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch

Sept 4 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch

June 11 - Smash Palace - Gisborne

June 12 - Totara St - Mt Maunganui

June 18 - Butter Factory - Whangarei

June 19 - Mangawhai Tavern - Mangawhai

June 25 - Cabana - Napier

June 26 - Copthorne Solway Park - Masterton

July 1 - Southland Muso's Club - Invercargill

July 2 - Mornington Tavern - Dunedin

July 3 - The Thomas Green - Gore

July 8 - Mussel Inn - Takaka

July 9 - Playhouse Theatre - Nelson

July 10 - Paroa Hotel - Greymouth

July 16 - Loan & Merc - Oamaru

July 17 - Vic Arms - Cromwell

July 23 - Artworks Theatre - Waiheke

July 24 - Waihi Beach Hotel - Waihi Beach

July 30 - Tinwald Tavern - Ashburton

July 31 - Speights Ale House - Timaru

Aug 6 - Butlers Reef - New Plymouth

Aug 7 - Pukekohe Cossie Club - Pukekohe

Aug 13 - Paraoa Brewing Co. - Whangaparaoa

Aug 14 - Finns - Taupo

Aug 20 - The Meteor - Hamilton

Aug 21 - The Brownzy - Browns Bay

Aug 27 - The Lucky Bar - Whanganui

Aug 28 - San Fran - Wellington

For more information, visit www.jordanluckband.com.