Christchurch gigs planned to cap off band's big national winter tour

The Jordan Luck Band will cap off their biggest NZ tour in more than a decade with two shows in Christchurch in September.
The band announced their Jordan Luck Band - Whatever Happened? tour schedule today, saying their set list will also be packed with classic Exponents hits.
The winter road trip will take in 28 shows over 13 weeks from June to September.
They will be supported by Auckland act ‘Ekko Park’, who recently released their acclaimed third album ‘Horizon’.
Tour dates:
Sept 3 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch
Sept 4 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch
June 11 - Smash Palace - Gisborne
June 12 - Totara St - Mt Maunganui
June 18 - Butter Factory - Whangarei
June 19 - Mangawhai Tavern - Mangawhai
June 25 - Cabana - Napier
June 26 - Copthorne Solway Park - Masterton
July 1 - Southland Muso's Club - Invercargill
July 2 - Mornington Tavern - Dunedin
July 3 - The Thomas Green - Gore
July 8 - Mussel Inn - Takaka
July 9 - Playhouse Theatre - Nelson
July 10 - Paroa Hotel - Greymouth
July 16 - Loan & Merc - Oamaru
July 17 - Vic Arms - Cromwell
July 23 - Artworks Theatre - Waiheke
July 24 - Waihi Beach Hotel - Waihi Beach
July 30 - Tinwald Tavern - Ashburton
July 31 - Speights Ale House - Timaru
Aug 6 - Butlers Reef - New Plymouth
Aug 7 - Pukekohe Cossie Club - Pukekohe
Aug 13 - Paraoa Brewing Co. - Whangaparaoa
Aug 14 - Finns - Taupo
Aug 20 - The Meteor - Hamilton
Aug 21 - The Brownzy - Browns Bay
Aug 27 - The Lucky Bar - Whanganui
Aug 28 - San Fran - Wellington
For more information, visit www.jordanluckband.com.