Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Christchurch gigs planned to cap off band's big national winter tour

    The Jordan Luck Band will cap off their biggest NZ tour in more than a decade with two shows in Christchurch in September.

    The band announced their Jordan Luck Band - Whatever Happened? tour schedule today, saying their set list will also be packed with classic Exponents hits.

    The winter road trip will take in 28 shows over 13 weeks from June to September.

    They will be supported by Auckland act ‘Ekko Park’, who recently released their acclaimed third album ‘Horizon’.

    Tour dates:

    Sept 3 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch
    Sept 4 - Good Home Ferrymead - Christchurch

    June 11 - Smash Palace - Gisborne
    June 12 - Totara St - Mt Maunganui
    June 18 - Butter Factory - Whangarei
    June 19 - Mangawhai Tavern - Mangawhai
    June 25 - Cabana - Napier
    June 26 - Copthorne Solway Park - Masterton
    July 1 - Southland Muso's Club - Invercargill
    July 2 - Mornington Tavern - Dunedin
    July 3 - The Thomas Green - Gore
    July 8 - Mussel Inn - Takaka
    July 9 - Playhouse Theatre - Nelson
    July 10 - Paroa Hotel - Greymouth
    July 16 - Loan & Merc - Oamaru
    July 17 - Vic Arms - Cromwell
    July 23 - Artworks Theatre - Waiheke
    July 24 - Waihi Beach Hotel - Waihi Beach
    July 30 - Tinwald Tavern - Ashburton
    July 31 - Speights Ale House - Timaru
    Aug 6 - Butlers Reef - New Plymouth
    Aug 7 - Pukekohe Cossie Club - Pukekohe
    Aug 13 - Paraoa Brewing Co. - Whangaparaoa
    Aug 14 - Finns - Taupo
    Aug 20 - The Meteor - Hamilton
    Aug 21 - The Brownzy - Browns Bay
    Aug 27 - The Lucky Bar - Whanganui
    Aug 28 - San Fran - Wellington

    For more information, visit www.jordanluckband.com.

