Comedian claims she was unfairly axed from Green Party gig

Rose Matafeo claims on Twitter she was barred from a Green Party speaking gig. Photo: Jason Oxenham / NZH

New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo has spoken out on Twitter after she was removed as MC for the Green Party campaign launch.

The award-winning comedian, who usually resides in London, claims she was asked to step down from her MC gig and feels "sad and disillusioned" by the move.

"Feel incredibly disappointed to be asked to step down from MCing the Green Party campaign launch, apparently at the request of one of their MPs. I have no relationship with this person, so am feeling a little confused," she wrote.

Matafeo attached a screenshot of an email, sent directly to Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, requesting to know why she was suddenly axed from the event.

"I reached out last week to ask why and still have had no response. Gutting!"

Ghahraman's partner is comedian Guy Williams, who Matafeo also once dated.

"I'm unsure why this request was made, as I have had very little interaction with Golriz in the past few years.

"If there was a reason for this request, I would love to know as it affects my ongoing involvement with Green Party events."

She followed up her first tweets with speculation she was removed from speaking at the event because "someone in their [Green Party's] ranks does not personally like me."

Matafeo then appeared to hint at the fact she may have been removed as speaker due to previous ties with Williams and Ghahraman: "The only possible reason it could be is so petty I wouldn't dream of suggesting it."

Green MP and author Golriz Ghahraman. Photo: Doug Sherring / NZ Herald

The Herald approached the Green Party for comment.

Matafeo's followers chimed in with messages of support following the news.

Comedian Melanie Bracewell wrote: "Wow that sucks what the hell."

"WT*," replied popular British comedian Nish Kumar.

Matafeo and Williams were together in the early 2010's before Matafeo dated British Comedian James Acaster.

Williams is currently dating Ghahraman and has previously publically come out in support of his girlfriend after she suffered racist abuse and death threats.

Yesterday Williams retweeted a policy announcement from the Green Party which Ghahraman shared.