'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies aged 59

Coolio shot to fame in the 90s. Photo: Getty Images

The rapper Coolio has died, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday, citing his manager, Jarez Posey.

The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., may have died of a heart attack, although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the television station reported, citing Posey.

Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning number one song Gangsta's Paradise.

Coolio released his first album It Takes A Thief in 1994, but it was the following year when his song for the soundtrack of the movie Dangerous Minds turned him into a global star.

The celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that the rapper died in Los Angeles after excusing himself to use the bathroom.

When he didn't return, the friend went to check on him and found him laying on the floor.

Paramedics were called but were unable to revive the star, with cardiac arrest the suspected cause of death. No official cause has yet been determined.