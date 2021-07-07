Going to the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular in New Brighton? Here's what you need to know

Photo: Christchurch City Council

If you're planning to head to Christchurch’s first-ever Matariki Fireworks Spectacular in New Brighton this weekend, here's everything you need to know.

The festivities will start at 5pm on Saturday with food, music and other activities available in New Brighton mall.

From 6.30pm to 7pm, there will be kapa haka performances and live entertainment from fire and aerial performers.

The massive fireworks display will be set off from the end of New Brighton pier at 7pm, and will be accompanied to a soundtrack featuring musicians such as Dave Dobbyn, Stan Walker and the Patea Māori Club. You can listen to the music by tuning into The Hits on 97.7FM.

No alcohol, personal fireworks, drones or pets will be allowed at the event.

Extra public buses are being put on to get people in and out of New Brighton as quickly as possible. For more information visit metroinfo.co.nz/news/matariki-fireworks-catch-a-bus. For express services or the park and ride, you can catch the bus to New Brighton from Eastgate Shopping Centre, the University of Canterbury campus, Merivale or The Palms mall from 5pm.

While normal bus fares apply to get to the event, catching the bus home after the display will be free. Hop on board a bus from Oram Ave in New Brighton between 7.30pm and 8pm and you will receive a free single trip on Routes 5 and 60. This also applies to the services going to The Palms, Merivale and UC.

Christchurch City Council has also teamed up with Eastgate Shopping Centre to allow anyone who attends the event to park in the mall car park from 5pm.

The council will have a team at Eastgate to help direct people across Buckleys Rd and onto the Route 5 bus to New Brighton.

If you are planning to take your car to New Brighton, the council recommends car-pooling, as many roads around New Brighton mall will be closed to vehicles from 4pm to 9.30pm. Plan your journey in advance and be prepared for some delays.

Mobility parking will also be available for people with an official mobility sticker at the New Brighton beach south ramp car park. The best way to get there will be via Bridge St.

No on-street parking will be permitted on these streets from 4pm to 9.30pm: Hawke St (from Keppel St to Marine Pde), Marine Pde (from Hood St to Lonsdale St), Hood St (from Union St to Marine Pde).

If you are plan to cycle to the fireworks, bike racks will be available in the north and south car parks.

And finally, if bad weather forces the postponement of the fireworks, it will be announced on The Hits radio station and the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular Facebook page. The call to cancel it may not be made until just before the fireworks start at 7pm.

The postponement date will be Sunday, July 11.

