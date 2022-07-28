Thursday, 28 July 2022

Groove Armada to play Christchurch's QEII Park

    One of the world's biggest electronic dance acts, Groove Armada, is set to play at Christchurch's QEII Park later this year.

    As well as the Christchurch show on November 24, Groove Armada announced they will perform in Napier on November 25, Wellington on November 27 and Auckland on November 26 this year.

    Bringing their full live band experience, the British duo's four-date trip to New Zealand is part of their 25 Years farewell tour.

    Their back catalogue includes the likes of dancefloor faves I See You Baby, Superstylin' and At The River.

     

