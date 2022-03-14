Hayley Holt pregnant two years after tragic loss

Hayley Holt has shared the happy news that she is expecting a baby. Photo: File

TV presenter Hayley Holt is pregnant, taking to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans.

"Josh and I have some amazing news we have been aching to share! Swipe to see the fruit of our love," Holt shared.

Along with the ultrasound images, the 1 News sports presenter also revealed she was into her 22nd week of pregnancy and the baby was the size of a papaya.

The joyful news comes almost two years after Holt and partner Josh Tito heartbreakingly lost their little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn in April 2020 when Holt was six months through her pregnancy.

TV presenter Hayley Holt took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. Image: Instagram

Despite the pain and grief that the couple had been through, Holt said in an interview with Woman's Day in 2021 that with the support of family, they managed to pick themselves up and carry on.

"It's hard to explain, but it sort of shocked me into separating my feelings away from Frankie. It was realising that life might not be all great, but it has to go on and you have to accept the challenges. There's no other option."

"I am trying to let go and trust in the universe," she also shared. "Buying the house and settling into a life together has been very helpful for that. It's a lovely feeling to be so settled."

Holt also said at the time that she would love nothing more than to realise her dream of motherhood in 2022.

Need support?

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local Urgent Medical Centre or hospital

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group .

Visit the Sands website . Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.