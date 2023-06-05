Oamaru's Steam Punk blowout best yet

Steampunk enthusiasts make their way down Tyne St as part of the parade in Oamaru on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

You could have easily mistaken Oamaru for a film set from a Mad Max film over King’s Birthday Weekend.

Attendees at the Steampunk NZ Festival wore their best home-made costumes during what organiser Lea Campbell said had been a "fantastic" weekend.

"The attendance was superb, huge attendance.

"We sold out pretty much everything, so quickly, Ms Campbell said."

She had heard plenty of feedback that this year’s event was the "most extravagant" ever.

"The response from the attendees has been really good.

"People have been really enthusiastic, really happy."

The grand parade is a very popular part of the festival.

People of all ages made their way through the streets of Oamaru in their best steampunk outfits on Saturday.

Many had customised vehicles as well.

Nearly 2500 people watched the parade, Ms Campbell said.

An addition to the festival this year was the steampunk gates.

They will be a staple of the festival for many years to come and Ms Campbell hopes the organisers can continue to create reusable assets to "enhance the festival" in the future.

"That’s kind of been the theme of this year, is to do things that make the event easier to run.

"We’ve got event management software. And making props and decor that are permanent things that just lifts the festival each year."

Another new event welcomed this year was a creator competition in which contestants decorated suitcases.

They had almost 30 entrants and were "blown away" with the quality of their work, Ms Campbell said.

The festival wrapped up this morning with the SteamPINK Breakfast, which also helped raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

By Nic Duff