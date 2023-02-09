Pink returning to South Island

International pop superstar Pink is returning to the South Island with a show expected to be as big as her last visit in 2018.

More than four years ago, Pink wowed Dunedin audiences with acrobatics and pyrotechnics while performing her biggest hits.

The Summer Carnival 2024 tour will see Pink return to Forsyth Bar Stadium on March 5.

It will be followed by a show in Auckland at Eden Park on March 8.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am, February 17 for Dunedin and 10am for Auckland.

Pink will return to Dunedin in March 2024. Photo: Craig Baxter

The tour will have "special guests" announced at a later date.

The announcement coincides with the release of Trustfall, her new album available next week.

The three-time Grammy winner has had six number one albums in New Zealand with two more that have charted in the top 5.

She said she was "so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer."

Dunedin Venues Management Limited chief executive Terry Davies said he would be surprised if the stadium did not hit capacity.

About 35,000 people were expected.

Pink was an animated performer who suited the stadium set-up well, as crowds saw last time, he said.

Pink wowed Dunedin audiences with an incredible stage show full of acrobatics and pyrotechnics. Photo: Craig Baxter

With the recent Red Hot Chili Peppers concert, Six60 and Rod Stewart coming up and now Pink, the events industry was "definitely" back to where it was before Covid, he said.

There could be more big announcements to come as well, he said.

During her last visit to Dunedin, Pink stopped by the Otago Farmers Market.

More than 37,000 tickets were sold, one of the largest events ever held at the stadium.