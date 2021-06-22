Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Spooky school production ready for opening night in Lincoln

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Lincoln High School students are staging The Addams Family musical as they learn all about theatrical production.

    Seventy-seven students from year 10 to 13 have developed expertise in their chosen strand of study as part of the timetabled subject, whether it be in stage performance or behind-the-scenes topics, such as make-up, set design, lighting and sound.

    Director and drama teacher Sandra McLean said it had been “a massive journey” to get to opening night on Wednesday.

    Cast members (from left) Emma Grant, Emma Moore, Katie Knighton and Sophie Moore. Photo: Supplied
    Cast members (from left) Emma Grant, Emma Moore, Katie Knighton and Sophie Moore. Photo: Supplied
    "I’m absolutely excited, I can’t wait for a live audience to see it. I think we have some really, really strong leads this year, and we have a very talented cast," McLean said.

    It was the first time the school’s biennial production had been undertaken as part of a timetabled subject. In previous years it had been an extra-curricular undertaking, with rehearsals on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and six to eight hours on Sundays.

    Students are still spending their Sundays rehearsing, as well devoting plenty of their remaining out-of-school time to preparing for the show.

    McLean said the students had embraced every aspect of the musical black comedy, including the challenging make-up and costuming.

    The deathly-pale skin colour of the characters necessitated a white cream-based make-up to be applied to faces, arms and legs.

    "Some of them have never had to do stage makeup like this before, this is next level,” she said.

    Seth Allen as Fester is accompanied on stage by the ancestors. Photo: Supplied
    Seth Allen as Fester is accompanied on stage by the ancestors. Photo: Supplied
    When it came to the costuming for the ancestors, of which there were 68 in the show, cast members had raided their wardrobes and visited op shops to source clothes for dying to shades of grey and white.

    McLean said students were enjoying the show’s funny and quirky aspects, alongside it’s “life-affirming” and “family-focussed” themes.

    The Addams Family cast members include Sophie Moore as Morticia, Seamus Moran-Tanner as Gomez, Seth Allan as Fester, Emma Moore as Wednesday, MC Campbell as Pugsley, Sonya Li-Henry as Grandma, Roo Kittelty as Lucas Beinecke, Hanna Hogg as Alice Beinecke, Will McElrea as Mal Beinecke and Angus Hamilton as Lurch.

    • The Addams Family stages at the Lincoln High School hall, June 23 to 26. Tickets are available here or here.
      The Addams Family actors (from left) Hayley Cooper, Ryan Clayton, MC Campbell, Hugo Rycroft, Emma...
      The Addams Family actors (from left) Hayley Cooper, Ryan Clayton, MC Campbell, Hugo Rycroft, Emma Moore and Maxina Mills. Photo: Supplied

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter