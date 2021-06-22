Spooky school production ready for opening night in Lincoln

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Seventy-seven students from year 10 to 13 have developed expertise in their chosen strand of study as part of the timetabled subject, whether it be in stage performance or behind-the-scenes topics, such as make-up, set design, lighting and sound.
Director and drama teacher Sandra McLean said it had been “a massive journey” to get to opening night on Wednesday.
It was the first time the school’s biennial production had been undertaken as part of a timetabled subject. In previous years it had been an extra-curricular undertaking, with rehearsals on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and six to eight hours on Sundays.
Students are still spending their Sundays rehearsing, as well devoting plenty of their remaining out-of-school time to preparing for the show.
McLean said the students had embraced every aspect of the musical black comedy, including the challenging make-up and costuming.
The deathly-pale skin colour of the characters necessitated a white cream-based make-up to be applied to faces, arms and legs.
"Some of them have never had to do stage makeup like this before, this is next level,” she said.
McLean said students were enjoying the show’s funny and quirky aspects, alongside it’s “life-affirming” and “family-focussed” themes.
The Addams Family cast members include Sophie Moore as Morticia, Seamus Moran-Tanner as Gomez, Seth Allan as Fester, Emma Moore as Wednesday, MC Campbell as Pugsley, Sonya Li-Henry as Grandma, Roo Kittelty as Lucas Beinecke, Hanna Hogg as Alice Beinecke, Will McElrea as Mal Beinecke and Angus Hamilton as Lurch.