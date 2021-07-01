Warning as $1300 Lorde 'VIP' tickets appear on controversial website

Tickets for Lorde's tour should only be purchased from the authorised ticket seller which for the Black Barn show is Ticketmaster. Photo: Supplied

A promoter has warned against purchasing Lorde tickets from Viagogo after a $1300 "VIP" ticket to her Hawke's Bay show was seen for sale on the site.

On Thursday morning, "general admission VIP" tickets were for sale on the site for $1354, other general admission tickets in the "best selling" section were for sale for prices varying from $700 to just over $200.

One thousand pre-sale tickets for the Havelock North event sold out within hours at the official ticket price of $120 each.

The last 1000 are up for grabs when in the general public sale on Monday at noon are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Brent Eccles of Eccles Entertainment, one of the show's promoters, said for "a long time" they have been telling people not to purchase tickets from Viagogo.

"We keep saying it, saying it, saying it but unfortunately they're quite aggressive and they do maintain a very strong presence on websites and Google allow that to happen and this sort of thing is very destructive for our business."

A Google search for 'Lorde Black Barn tickets' comes up with an ad for Viagogo as the first result.

Tickets for Lorde's Black Barn show being sold on Viagogo on Thursday. Photo: Screenshot

Eccles said there is no such thing as a "VIP" ticket on Lorde's tour and there is no guarantee that tickets bought from anywhere other than the authorised ticket seller are legitimate.

For all shows, aside from New Plymouth, the authorised ticket seller is Ticketmaster and for the New Plymouth show, Ticketek.

"The problem we have is that people turn up with Viagogo tickets on the day and we can't honour them," Eccles said.

"All we can do is encourage people to buy from the approved ticket sites and if they don't then they're taking the responsibility in their own hands, although it does appear that with Viagogo they have some rights when they don't, that's the tragedy of it."

He would support some sort of Government action from the Government to curtail it.

The company has previously responded to requests for comment on the by saying "all tickets on Viagogo are valid".

It previously said its focus is on making sure the seller fulfils their obligation to the buyer.

"That means that the ticket sold is as advertised and the buyer receives successful entry into the event.

"We require that all sellers guarantee their listing with a valid credit card and so if a seller does not adhere to Viagogo policy, they face strict consequences that include fines and most severely, expulsion from the platform.

"Furthermore, there is also no incentive to list invalid tickets on our website because sellers are not paid until after a buyer has successfully gained entry into the event.

"We do not tolerate any kind of fraudulent activity on our website."