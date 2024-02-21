Watch out for the 'Christchurch Carver' on TV

Sky NZ Originals’ Dark City - The Cleaner brings blood-curdling murders to Christchurch shores and a quirky crime watch to Kiwi screens.

Searching for a high-stakes flick to get the blood pumping? You don’t have to look too far. In fact, this spine-chilling series boasts a South Island twist that will keep you couch-bound — and checking the doors are locked.

Dark City - The Cleaner is a series made, cast and written in NZ that brings murder to Christchurch, with a local serial killer twist.

Dark City: The Cleaner follows Joe “The Christchurch Carver” who uses his job as a police cleaner to stay ahead of detectives until a copycat killer and a new avenger threaten his carefully constructed façade. Photo: Lionsgate Entertainment

Based on the novels by Kiwi award-winning author Paul Cleave, the six-part series features an all-star Kiwi cast, with groundbreaking performances from Thor: Ragnarok’s Cohen Holloway and The Luminaries’ Chelsie Preston Crayford.

Set in the South Island city, the show tells the tale of everyman Joe Middleton, portrayed by Holloway, a seemingly-ordinary cleaner by day, working at the local police station, and the Christchurch Carver by night, brutally killing women in the local area.

When first introduced as the series’ protagonist, cleaner Joe seems like one of many good-hearted Christchurch residents, working hard as a cleaner and coming home to his beloved wife after a long day’s work.

However, it doesn’t take long before we realise things aren’t at all as they seem, for this is not Joe’s house and this is definitely not his wife.

Joe finds he is also being hunted - by an adversary even more clever and dangerous than he is. Photo: Supplied

It comes to light that Middleton’s cleaning job at the police station allows him to keep tabs on the investigation into his murders.

As far as killing goes, things appear to be going well for Joe until another woman is murdered in her home — but not by him. Realising there is a copycat killer on the loose, Middleton decides to search for the murderer trying to steal his limelight, leading him to an unlikely foe who is even more menacing.

Alongside Holloway and Preston-Crayford is an incredible cast boasting some of Aotearoa’s best actors, such as Wentworth’s Robbie Magasiva, Westside’s David de Lautour, Packed to the Rafters’ Hannah Marshall, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’s Elizabeth Hawthorn and The Panthers’ Jordan Mooney.

Together, they bring a thrilling noir crime story to Kiwi screens via a tale that will have your blood pumping and a setting that feels a little bit too close to home.

Watch Dark City - The Cleaner on Neon/Sky Go/SoHo from March 4 and on Sky Open from May 8.