Central city restaurant and bar closes its doors

Photo: Cleaver & Co Christchurch / Facebook

Another well known restaurant and bar in central Christchurch has closed as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit businesses.

Cleaver & Co on the corner of Lichfield and Colombo Sts has now closed its doors due to the "current environment".

"To our Cleaver & Co family.. we are saddened to announce that due to the current environment we have had to make the tough decision to close our doors," the owners wrote on Facebook.

"We want to thank each and everyone of you for sharing and supporting our journey over the past two years, we greatly appreciate it.

"Any outstanding vouchers, please DM us via our Facebook page."

Cleaver & Co is a national franchise started in 2015, which also has outlets in Mt Maunganui and Auckland.

The closure comes after Christchurch wine and craft beer bar and restaurant - Not Without You - or NWY - on High St, which aimed to showcase the best in local food and alcohol, closed in June.