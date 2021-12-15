Goneburgers: McDonald's dumps KiwiBurger from its summer menu

Photo: McDonald's

If your favourite burger on the Maccas menu is the classic KiwiBurger, then you'll be disappointed next time you pull up at a drive-thru.

The McDonald's KiwiBurger has been dumped from the fast-food chain's menu just in time for summer.

A quick scroll through the McDonald's burger menu reveals the KiwiBurger is nowhere to be seen - despite the franchise releasing a new version of its advertising jingle last year.

The KiwiBurger has done the rounds over the years. It was McDonald's franchisee Bryan Old who first came up with the idea to create a typical Kiwi hamburger before the restaurant chain was introduced in New Zealand in 1976.

The burger is full of Kiwi flavour, including a beef patty, fried egg, beetroot, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, cheese and tomato sauce.

But it's not the first time the burger has been booted from the menu. It was discontinued in 2004 and then returned in 2007. Just a year and a half later, it was dropped from the menu again.

McDonald's brought back the KiwiBurger briefly in 2009, and then again in August 2011 to mark the Rugby World Cup as part of its new Kiwi menu.

In July a brand new Kiwiburger song was released, featuring Anika Moa and Troy Kingi, in an attempt to celebrate what it means to be Kiwi today.

While the Buzzy Bees, rugby balls, silverferns and snapper schools have all got the boot from the 30-year-old tune, Kiwis can now sing of their love for biltong, pingpong, tattoos, lucky cats and being nuclear free.

A spokesperson for McDonald's confirmed the burger had been removed and told the Herald Covid-19 alert level restrictions had forced them to operate with a "restricted menu" at times.

"In November, as we prepared for a busy summer and continuing impacts on our restaurants and staff from Covid-19, All Day Breakfast and some other menu items like Kiwiburger were removed.

"Breakfast is now available until 11am, and items like Kiwiburger will return again, as they have done in the past."