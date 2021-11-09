Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Britten Stables sold to Christchurch family, accommodation business to close

    The luxurious home once belonging to world-renowned motorcycle designer John Britten has been sold to a local Christchurch family. Photo: Supplied
    The luxurious Christchurch home that once belonged to world-renowned motorcycle designer John Britten has been sold to a local family.

    Britten's daughter and her husband, Isabelle and Tim Weston, restored the property in Fendalton after it was badly damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes.

    It had a rateable value of $3.84 million but was expected to sell for more than that.

    The Westons spent $2.5m restoring it and took three years to rebuild. They have since turned the stables into a luxury accommodation business.

    Harcourts agent Alison Aitken managed the sale. She told the Herald the new owners were from Christchurch and have bought it as a family home.

    They do not intend to operate it as a business, she said.

    "They are going to treasure it as much as they (the Westons] did," she said.

    It was a busy campaign with five total offers made, all of which were local people except for one.

    "The place is iconic. I don't think we have another Britten Stables here, it is pretty unique."

    Spectacular glass conservatory and curved marble staircase. Photo: Supplied
    Aitken said now there are four parties who will be looking for properties on the top end of the market.

    Details, including the cost of the sale, could not be provided.

    John Britten brought the property in the late 1970s. It was where he crafted 10 of his legendary motorcycles before his death in 1995.

    The 2018 restoration featured on New Zealand's Grand Designs TV show with the home featuring a heated plunge pool, a wine cellar, media room, and master bedroom with his-and-hers ensuite.

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

