Creepy 'Silence of Lambs' home for sale

The creepy house in the Oscar-winning 1990s thriller, The Silence of the Lambs, is on the market for sale.

For a relatively cheap US$298,500 (NZ$449,687), buyers can own the four-bedroom home in which serial killer Buffalo Bill imprisons his victims.

The listing for Queen Anne-style house at 8 Circle Street, in Perry Township Fay, Pennsylvania, makes special mention of the property's starring role in the film, which starred Jodie Foster as Agent Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter.

In the film's climatic scenes, Foster's character confronts Buffalo Bill, played by actor Ted Levine, at the house and puts a stop to his killing spree.

“Most of America has seen this house but now you have a chance to buy it,” say the listing agents in a promotional video for the home.

The house in Perry Township Fay, Pennsylvania, had a starring role in The Silence of the Lambs. Photo: Supplied

The house still has many of the original features that can be seen in the film: the hardwood floors and wood trims in the dining room, although fans may be disappointed that the basement does not include a well where Bill kept and skinned his victims.

However, the house does have a basement storage area which the agent describes as “kind of creepy”.

The house was last on the market in 2015 for US$300,000, but the price was soon dropped to US$250,000. The Guardian reported that the animal charity Peta made an offer to buy it and turn it into a "museum where people can wear the skins of abused animals".

It was eventually sold to another buyer for US$195,000.

