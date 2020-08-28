Home and Leisure Show cancelled due to Covid restrictions

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show, recently rescheduled for September 4 to 6, has been cancelled.

Always a crowd pleaser, the show was set to be the largest so far.

But after being postponed several times, Star Media was eventually left with no choice but to cancel due to the Government-enforced extension of the Covid-19 level 2 restrictions. No further postponement dates were available.

Said event manager Lisa Lynch: "Many local businesses rely on the show to generate sales leads and, although we organise the show, it is all about the exhibitors, and without their support we wouldn’t be able to bring the public thousands of ideas and inspiration under one roof.

"It is important we support our local businesses during this time, so we are working on ideas to showcase our exhibitors in other ways now that the show is cancelled."

The Star Media team is looking forward to bringing Canterbury an exciting show in 2021.