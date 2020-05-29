15 ways to enjoy the long weekend in Canterbury

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Celebrate Queen’s Birthday weekend with a fun-filled day closer to home.

There are plenty of mini-adventures to enjoy throughout Canterbury. Head over the hill to Akaroa and sample an array of bays along the way, or travel to Hanmer Springs to take in the alpine air and soak in the hot pools.

For those opting to stay in their own backyard, there are many ways to keep everyone entertained this long weekend no matter your age.

Here are 15 post-lockdown getaway ideas:

Akaroa – Wander around the former French settlement and surrounding bays as you enjoy stunning sights and historical places or take to the water for close encounters with penguins and dolphins.

Hanmer Springs – Grab your swimsuit and travel to the alpine village to enjoy the hot pools or a spa treatment. People can also sample the cafes and enjoy a spin on a bike or a forest walk. You can also pick up some goodies at the Amberley Farmers Market on your way on Saturday.

Arthur’s Pass – Rug up and head to the alpine village to walk the Devils Punchbowl Waterfall Track and view stunning waterfalls along the way.

Christchurch Tram – Jump on a tram this weekend, with two of the city’s most popular attractions back on the streets from 10am on Saturday.

Orana Wildlife Park – From kiwis to gorillas, there is plenty to see at Christchurch’s open-range zoo.

International Antarctic Centre – From huskies to penguins, people of all ages can experience the frozen continent, including the Storm Dome.

Willowbank Wildlife Park – Get close to the native wildlife or feed the farmyard animals and eels.

Christchurch Adventure Park – Zip down the hills on wheels or a line for one of the most action-packed days in the city.

Mini golf – Tee up some family fun time at one of the city’s mini-golf courses.

Port Hills – Head up the hills to check out the Rapaki Track or Victoria Park.

Awaroa/Godley Head – Explore the coastal defence heritage site and enjoy the walks and views.

Cycling trails – Grab your bikes for a family day out exploring the city’s forests, hills and beaches.

Te Ara Ōtākaro Avon River Trail – Stroll or bike along the popular trail that starts on the corner of Barbadoes Street and Cambridge Terrace and follows the river to Pages Road.

Karts – Ride the wind or slip and slide in specially designed karts.

Climbing – Challenge your fitness by “bouldering” or stretch out at an indoor climbing space.