Canterbury tipped to be a hot travel destination - report

Ziplining at Christchurch Adventure Park is one of the many activities in Canterbury. Photo: Newsline

Canterbury will be among the hottest destinations to see in 2021, according to online travel platform Vacaay.

Vacaay.com has released its Future of Travel Report – 2021, revealing which destinations and travel trends will be on the radar for Australian and New Zealand travellers in the new year.

The report draws on insights from its users looking for travel inspiration to accurately forecast travel consumer demand and sentiment.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, Vacaay has honed the scope of its report to identify the five most popular micro-regions that travellers want to visit.

Top five micro-regions to see in 2021:

• Mo’orea, French Polynesia

• Great Southern Region, Western Australia

• Whitsundays, Queensland

• Canterbury

• Arnhem Land, Northern Territory

“With so much turmoil this year, where and how we travel will be critically changed,” said Vacaay’s chief executive Pete McKeon.

“By sharing our findings on consumer travel patterns, this report will help travel operators and destinations to identify new growth opportunities in line with customer demand.”