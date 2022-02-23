Changes to Lincoln Rd bus lane plan

Photo: Newsline

A plan to put more bus lanes along a busy section of Lincoln Rd in Christchurch is likely to be changed after community feedback.

Christchurch City Council staff are recommending changes to the scheme design that will allow the new peak hour bus lanes to be installed.

The council says the changes were prompted by public feedback during the consultation process late last year.

The council has already approved the scheme design for peak hour bus lanes on both sides of Lincoln Rd, between Moorhouse and Whiteleigh Aves, with work on that project due to start soon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency also plans to install bus lanes along Halswell Rd, from Curletts to Dunbars Rds.

But council staff are now proposing to tie the projects together to improve the public transport connection between Christchurch's southwest and the city centre.

The proposal would see peak hour bus lanes put in on Lincoln Rd between Whiteleigh Ave and Curletts Rd.

The council says it received 162 submissions on the scheme design during consultation in November, with 57 per cent in support of the plan and 43 per cent opposed.

A hearings panel, made up of elected members, will meet on Monday, February 28, to consider the public submissions.

Council staff will present a report at the meeting, recommending some changes to the scheme design to address the issues raised.

Recommended changes include:

Providing an additional U-turn bay outside 49 Lincoln Rd to provide a turning opportunity for vehicles coming from businesses on the north side and wanting to drive towards Halswell or to access St Martin’s Church, Domain Tce, and Village Health.

Shifting the pedestrian crossing before Annex Rd so it is in line with 8 Lincoln Rd.

Installing more median islands.

The council has proposed the city-bound peak hour bus lane between Whiteleigh Ave and Curletts Rd should operate from 7am to 9am on weekdays, while the Halswell-bound bus lane would operate between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays.

Originally the proposal was for both bus lanes to run on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm but council staff are now against this after the community feedback.

The Lincoln Rd passenger transport improvements plan can be found here.