14-year-old kicked in the head during park assault

The attack happened at Bathgate Park in South Dunedin. Photo: ODT Files

A 13-year-old girl allegedly punched and kicked another teenage girl in the head at a South Dunedin park before being dragged off by a member of the public.

The attack was sparked when the younger girl took offence to something the 14-year-old girl said at Bathgate Park late yesterday afternoon.

She approached the older girl, took a photo of her, and assaulted her, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The victim was grabbed the hair, dragged to the ground and punched and kicked in the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A member of the public managed to drag the attacker off and called police.

The 13-year-old was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

The family of the older girl took her to hospital to be assessed.

