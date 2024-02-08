$1m Lotto win in Otago

One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be dreaming big after winning $1 million with Lotto first division in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Another Otago player will also be celebrating after winning $15,153 in Lotto second division.

Their ticket was bought at Musselburgh Food Centre.