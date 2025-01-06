37yo man charged with murder after dead child's body found in vehicle

Photo: RNZ

A man has been charged with murder after the discovery of a child's body in a vehicle.

Police have launched a homicide investigation in the Auckland suburb of Manukau.

They said a man arrived at the Manukau Police Station about 1am on Monday and the body was discovered shortly afterwards.

The 37-year-old was known to the child and their family, police say.

He was due to appear in Manukau District Court today charged with murder.

A post-mortem and other inquiries would be carried out this week.

Victim Support is providing the child's mother and family with assistance and support.