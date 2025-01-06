Monday, 6 January 2025

37yo man charged with murder after dead child's body found in vehicle

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    A man has been charged with murder after the discovery of a child's body in a vehicle.

    Police have launched a homicide investigation in the Auckland suburb of Manukau.

    They said a man arrived at the Manukau Police Station about 1am on Monday and the body was discovered shortly afterwards.

    The 37-year-old was known to the child and their family, police say.

    He was due to appear in Manukau District Court today charged with murder.

    A post-mortem and other inquiries would be carried out this week.

    Victim Support is providing the child's mother and family with assistance and support.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter