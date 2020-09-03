87-year-old has car stolen, drives lawnmower to supermarket

Ray Jane's unusual transport attracted the attention of Napier Community Constable Sophia Holloway. Photo: NZ Police

When 87-year-old Napier man Ray Jane found that his car had been stolen, he didn't waste any time taking alternative transport to get his groceries - but his unusual choice quickly attracted the attention of the constabulary.

Jane was seen riding his ride-on lawn mower to the supermarket and, luckily for him, Napier Community Constable Sophia Holloway pulled him over to offer assistance.

Holloway took him home, where she discovered the car theft, before taking back to the supermarket to complete his shopping trip.

But she wasn't done, then calling Jane's insurer for him because the pensioner doesn't have a phone.

She then put Jane in touch with Age Concern so that they could help him out with transport.

In a post shared to Facebook, police revealed that Jane is getting along well and is grateful for Holloway's help.

The quality of Jane's lawn didn't escape eagle-eyed Facebook commenters, with one noting: "His lawns look good too. Well done, at least it's Kiwi ingenuity".

"I like your style," said another, saying that the story showed "exactly what we need more of this in our country".

Others said that Jane was clearly "a cheeky bugger" and "a gem".