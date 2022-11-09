'Appalling': Drunk driver almost seven times over limit spotted weaving across road

A driver seen weaving across the road by members of the public recorded a breath alcohol reading of almost seven times the legal limit.

The 37-year-old woman had a breath alcohol reading of 1707mcg when she was stopped by police at Mornington in Dunedin at 6.55pm yesterday.

The driver was stopped in Porteous St after being observed by members of the public weaving across the road, crossing the centre line, and narrowly avoiding colliding with parked cars.

‘‘Her license has been suspended and she will appear in court at a later date charged with drink driving.’’

Police were "appalled" by the ‘‘massive number’’, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

It was the highest reading of which Lee was aware. The previous reading in the Southern District was 1621mcg, recorded in 2018.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers under 20 years old is zero.