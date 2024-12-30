Big Lotto winner still hasn't claimed $4.3m

The $4.3 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Whitcoulls, in Dunedin. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The South Island's newest millionaire is yet to claim their prize.

The winning $4.3 million ticket from Saturday night’s draw was sold at Whitcoulls Dunedin in George St.

Its owner had still not claimed their prize by 5pm yesterday, a Lotto NZ spokesman said.

The prize made up of $4m from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division was the fifth win of $1m or more in the Otago region this year.

The others were $1m in February, $12.3m in March, $1m in May and Christmas came early for a Central Otago family that won $5m earlier this month.

That ticket holder, who wished to remain anonymous, could not believe he had won and said he was shaking and had to ask the person who called with the good news to repeat themselves.

‘‘[My wife and I] both burst into tears and spent the rest of the day either dancing or crying,’’ the man said.

Saturday’s winner was the 23rd Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024 from across New Zealand.

An Invercargill person will also be starting the new year as a millionaire with a winning $1m ticket sold at Supervalue Plaza in Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App, a Lotto spokesman said.

Players could also phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they wanted to ask about the best way to claim a prize.

Staff at Whitcoulls Dunedin declined to comment on the win from their store.