Brad Pitt arrives in NZ, heading to Queenstown

Brad Pitt may be on his way to film a blockbuster movie in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reportedly arrived in Auckland on his way to Queenstown to film an action thriller.

Queenstown is set to replicate Alaska in Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller follows a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog as they attempt to find civilisation after a catastrophic accident in the wilderness.

Pitt will spend some time in Auckland for pre-production work before flying south, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The shoot in Queenstown and Milford Sound is expected will last between five and seven weeks before post-production takes place in Auckland.

Last year it was revealed David Ayer is directing the film, following his success with thriller The Beekeeper.

Another of his credits was World War 2 tank drama, Fury, with Pitt.

Ayer will be partnering with Chris Long, the producers are Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle and actress Olivia Hamilton, and Cameron Alexander, who wrote the screenplay, will be executive producer.