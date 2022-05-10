Tuesday, 10 May 2022

British actor in South Island for new TV show

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The actor posted a video from Queenstown on Saturday. Photo / Instagram/thevinniejones
    The actor posted a video from Queenstown on Saturday. Photo / Instagram/thevinniejones
    British actor Vinnie Jones has touched down in Queenstown to film his latest project for television.

    The actor, and former footballer, posted a video of himself in Glenorchy on Saturday morning, alongside a number of cast and crew for the new TV show.

    "Just here in New Zealand, to start a new show," he said in the short video.

    "We're going up the top, right through there," the Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor added, pointing at a big mountain range in the background.

    "Choppers are taking the film crew up there now, the cameras, and then they're coming back for us," he added, speaking to the camera, as the sun rose behind him.

    "Bit chilly, half past seven on a Saturday morning. Happy days," he added, before panning around to show the incredible sunrise over the Queenstown mountains.

    Jones is an actor, presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles in Snatch,...
    Jones is an actor, presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles in Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and X-Men: The Last Stand, among other movies. Photo: Getty Images

    Rumour has it that the actor is in the country to film an outdoors reality show style TV show that will see contestants getting chased through the countryside by members of the SAS.

    Last year Discovery commissioned a show called Tracked which will see teams of two from around the world race through epic and harsh NZ landscapes to reach the evacuation zone and the helicopter out, before they are caught by a group of elite trackers.

    Jones appears to have been in New Zealand for a few days and has been spending some time exploring the Mainland.

    On Friday, tour guiding company Out There Southern Adventures posted a photo featuring Jones after the actor was taken to do some "out there stuff".

    Jones is an actor, presenter and former professional footballer, known for his roles in Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and X-Men: The Last Stand, among other movies.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter